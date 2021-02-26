Bears Defeat Devils, 6-3

NEWARK - Jesper Boqvist and Ben Street each had two assists as the Binghamton Devils fell to the visiting Hershey Bears, 6-3, inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House on Friday night.

Hershey took a 1-0 lead courtesy of Garrett Pilon's first goal of the year. After the Devils turned the puck over just inside the defensive zone blue line, Pilon took the puck at the bottom of the left circle and lifted it through his legs over the shoulder of goaltender Gilles Senn. Pilon's goal came 13:43 into the game with assists from Mike Sgarbossa and Joe Snively and the Devils trailed by one after one.

Nolan Foote tied the game early in the second period with his second goal of the year. During a scramble in front of Bears goaltender Ilya Samsonov, Foote found the loose puck and lifted it in to tie the game at one goal apiece. The goal was Foote's second of the year with assists from Ben Street and Matt Tennyson at the 1:31 mark.

Just a few minutes later, Brett Leason lifted a backhand shot over the left shoulder of Senn to give the Bears another one-goal lead. The goal was Leason's second of the year from Cameron Schilling at 4:04 of the second.

Kody Clark scored his first goal of the night as players tried to locate the puck in front of the Devils crease. Matt Moulson had a touch on the puck and Clark found a hole to give the Bears a 3-1 lead just 6:21 into the second. Assists on Clarke's second of the year were credited to Moulson and Will Graber.

Hershey moved out to a 4-1 lead as Alex Johnsson-Fjallby ripped a shot from the left-wing circle over the shoulder of Senn at 9:18 for the three-goal lead. The goal was Johnsson-Fjallby's first point of the year with assists from Connor McMichael and Paul LaDue.

Clark picked up his second goal of the night as Rob O'Gara's shot from the point deflected off him and over the left shoulder of Senn to give the Bears a 5-1 lead heading into the third period.

Binghamton scored twice to pull within two goals in the third frame. Nick Merkley fired in his second of the season as a power play came to an end to decrease the deficit to 5-2. The goal came at 1:04 of the final period with assists going to Jesper Boqvist and Street.

Boqvist helped set up Marian Studenic with a great pass to get the Devils within two goals at 6:50 of the third. Behind the net, Boqvist spun and send a backhand pass to Studenic and he snapped it by the right side of Samsonov for his first of the year. The Devils trailed 5-3 as assists were given to Boqvist and David Quenneville.

Leason added an empty-net goal late in the game and the Bears sealed a 6-3 victory. Senn stopped 26 of 31 in the loss and Samsonov denied 25 of 28 in the win.

The Devils return to the ice tomorrow in Hershey, PA to take on the Bears at Giant Center at 4:00 p.m.

