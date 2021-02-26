Comets Score Five Unanswered Goals in the Third, Defeat Amerks 7-2

Utica, NY - Jonah Gadjovich and John Stevens both scored two goal in 7-2 win over the Rochester Americans. Jon Gilles made 24 saves in net and got the win.

The Comets controlled the pace early on forcing Rochester goaltender, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to make some big saves straight out of the gate. John Stevens opened the scoring at the 15:21 mark to give the Comets an early 1-0 lead.

The Americans would not find the back of the net until early in the second period off of a John Fogarty powerplay goal at 17:16. The Comets would regain the lead in the second half of the period, when Will Lockwood fed a beautiful pass to John Stevens who tallied his second goal of the night at 7:24. Minutes later Fogarty flew down the right wall and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Gilles to knot things up at 2-2.

Jonah Gadjovich ripped a one timer to put Utica up 3-2 at 14:26 of the third period. Josh Teves would double the lead with his first goal of the season at 12:45. Vincent Arseneau tacked on another goal to the Comets lead on his first goal of the season at 9:56. With Utica on the powerplay, Sven Baertschi ripped a puck on net to give the Comets at 6-2 lead with 4:07 remaining. The goal was his first of the season. Just 54 seconds later Gadjovich would score his second of the night to extend Utica's lead 7-2.

Both teams scored a goal on the power play. Utica outshot Rochester 39-26. The Comets will be on the road tomorrow night when they face the Syracuse Crunch. The last time the two teams met the Comets defeat the Crunch in their home opener 5-2.

