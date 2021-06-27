Surge Sweep Twin Bill in Midland

MIDLAND, TX- The Wind Surge took both games of a double header today in Midland, taking five games of the six game series with the RockHounds. The Surge posted five home runs on the day, all to right field, on their way to outscoring the RockHounds 13-4 during the twin bill.

Game one: Wichita 3, Midland 0

The 75 minute rain delay did not seem to effect Wichita in game one as they put three runs on the board in the first four innings, all off solo home runs.

In the second inning, Wilbis Santiago squeezed a home run ball just before the right field foul pole. Santiago's first home run of the year put Wichita ahead first.

Aaron Whitefield added on to the Wichita lead with his third home run of the season in the third inning. Whitefield's homer snuck into the right field short porch using the wind to his advantage and placed Wichita out in front by two runs.

In the fourth inning, Andrew Bechtold tripled the Wichita lead with his sixth long ball of the year over the right field wall for the Wind Surge's third solo shot in three innings. The three runs were all Wichita needed offensively as the Wind Surge pitching staff handled their business against the Midland offense.

Chris Vallimont and Jovani Moran combined to blank the Midland offense in game one of the double header. Vallimont pitched 5.2 shutout innings allowing just four hits while striking out nine RockHounds in his seventh start on the mound. Moran finished the job pitching the final 1.1 innings allowing no hits and striking out one.

Game two: Wichita 10, Midland 4

Much like the first game, Wichita scored their first three runs by way of the long ball. Jermaine Palacios started the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. Palacios used the short porch to help clear his ninth home run of the year.

Jose Miranda pushed Wichita's lead to three with a two-run home run that cleared the right field wall. Miranda's 13th long ball of the year put him in a tie for most home runs in Double-A Central.

After Midland tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, Wichita regained the lead in a big way the next half inning. The Surge scored seven runs on four hits and a wild pitch to propel their lead to 10-3. Jose Miranda started the scoring in the seventh with a single up the middle to drive in Caleb Hamilton. Aaron Whitefield followed up Miranda with another line drive up the middle plating two Surge runners. A couple batters later, DJ Burt, playing in his first game for the Surge, continued the theme of the inning with a third RBI single up the middle. BJ Boyd capped off the inning with an RBI single through the right side tallying their seventh runner to cross the plate.

Midland scored once more in the bottom of the seventh to make the final score 10-4. Wichita swept their first double header of the year and heads to Amarillo in first place in the division.

Austin Schulfer continued the shutdown pitching today for the Surge in game two. Schulfer went five scoreless innings of work, allowing just four hits with seven strikeouts in his tenth start of the year.

NOTES: Today's double header was the first double header for the Wind Surge this season.

COMING UP: Wichita will continue their Texas road trip with a six game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles starting Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Amarillo, Texas. Wichita and Amarillo split their six game series back in May in Wichita. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

