Witt Goes 4-4 with 5 RBI IN Win over Travelers

June 27, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Bobby Witt Jr. (MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect) went 4-for-4 at the plate, while driving in five runs in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' 9-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers Saturday night.

Witt Jr. doubled and scored in the first, then connected on his 12th home run of the season in the second inning, a three run shot that at the time put the Naturals up 6-2.

After a single in the fourth, Witt Jr. added insurance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth and again in the eighth with an RBI single. He also stole a base, swiping second in the fourth.

MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) also hit his 12th home run of the season Saturday, driving Witt home in the first with a two-run shot that gave the Naturals the lead at the time, the club didn't look back.

Clay Dungan also hit a home run, he sent his fifth of the season over the fence in the fourth inning, a solo home run.

Dungan finished the night 2-4, driving in two runs while scoring twice as well.

Jon Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) earned his fourth win of the season, striking out six across six innings, with the only blemish on his night being three Travelers home runs.

Stephen Woods Jr. once again looked good out of the bullpen, striking out four across two scoreless innings with a fastball that reached 97 and a devastating cutter mixed in as well.

Josh Dye got the final three outs, striking out two to finish the game off, giving Naturals pitchers 12 strikeouts in the game.

Northwest Arkansas looks to win the series Sunday, with left-hander Angel Zerpa (MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Royals' prospect) headed back to the mound, making his second start in a Naturals uniform at 2:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

