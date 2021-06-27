San Antonio Missions Swept by the RoughRiders

June 27, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Despite two home runs from Eguy Rosario, the Missions lost to the RoughRiders 4-3 Sunday night. The Missions have now lost seven straight games. This is the first time they have been swept in a six-game series since Midland did so in 2000.

The Missions came into Sunday night's ballgame looking to snap their six-game losing skid. The offense got to work immediately by putting two runs on the board in the top of the first inning.

With one out, CJ Abrams drew a walk. Eguy Rosario provided the big blast with a two-run home run. It was his fifth homer of the season and made it an early 2-0 Missions lead.

Osvaldo Hernandez was the starting pitcher for San Antonio. After pitching two shutout innings, Frisco scored a run in the third and fourth innings.

With two outs in the third, Bubba Thompson launched a solo home run to put Frisco on the board. With two outs in the fourth inning, Steele Walker hit a double. He scored on the very next play. Sherten Apostel grounded one back to Hernandez who threw to first, but Chris Givin could not make the catch. Givin received an error on the play and Walker tied the game.

The RoughRiders followed that up with two more runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Following a lead-off walk to Matt Whatley, Hernandez retired the next two batters. The left-hander walked Josh Stowers, putting a second runner on base. With Whatley on third, Stowers stole second base. On the attempt, Juan Fernandez tried to pickoff Whatley but instead threw it into left field. He recorded an error and Whatley scored the go-ahead run. David Dahl singled in the next at-bat to bring in Stowers. Frisco now led 4-2.

San Antonio attempted a comeback by adding a run in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Rosario hit his second long ball of the day. He became the second Missions player to record a multi-homerun game this season. For Rosario, it was his third time hitting two home runs in a game.

The Missions failed to score in the final three innings as Frisco completed the six-game series sweep.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 23-25 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 1-2, R, 2 BB, CS

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, E

- Osvaldo Hernandez (#29 Padres prospect): L, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

- Seventh Straight Loss for the Missions

The Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, June 29th for a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Missions have yet to announce their rotation for the upcoming series. Right-hander Jimmy Endersby (1-0, 1.50) is scheduled to start for the Hooks. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.