Soddies Drop Series Finale Despite Jarvis' Solid Outing

Corpus Christi, Texas - Despite a solid performance from right-hander Bryce Jarvis in his second Double-A start, the Sod Poodles fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 4-2 on Sunday evening at Whataburger Field. It was the finale of a six-game set.

Jarvis, a first round pick (18th overall) by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2020 MLB Draft, spun 5.1 innings of two-run ball. He allowed just three hits while striking out six. Jarvis did not issue a walk.

After a scoreless first inning, Jarvis allowed a solo blast to Hooks catcher Scott Manea. Corpus Christi took a 1-0 lead on Manea's sixth home run. Jarvis then settled down to retire seven of the next eight batters.

Hooks lefty Jonathan Bermudez began his night with three scoreless frames, but ran into trouble in the fourth. With two outs, Bermudez walked Jose Herrera. Amarillo infielder Buddy Kennedy stepped in and lined a two-run homer into right field corner. Kennedy's third round tripper of the series gave the Soddies a 2-1 edge.

Bermudez lasted five innings, allowing just those two runs. He left with the Soddies still ahead, 2-1.

Amarillo led until the sixth. Jarvis allowed a leadoff triple to Corey Julks, who would eventually score on Korey Lee's RBI single. With two runners on later in the sixth, righty Blake Workman (0-1) replaced Jarvis and struck out two consecutive hitters to end the threat.

With the score tied 2-2 in the seventh, an error by Soddies first baseman Luis Basabe allowed Ross Adolph to reach base. Workman then allowed a single to Grae Kessinger and a go-ahead RBI double to Zach Biermann. The Hooks jumped out to a 3-2 lead.

Corpus Christi scratched across another run in the eighth against Amarillo reliever Joe Jones to make it 4-2.

Corpus Christi's bullpen secured the victory, as righty Layne Henderson (2-1) delivered three scoreless innings of relief. In the top of the ninth, Nick Hernandez allowed the tying runs to reach base on a walk to Kennedy and a single allowed to Basabe. He proceeded to induce a fly out from Dominic Miroglio to end the ballgame. Hernandez earned his second save.

With the defeat, the Sod Poodles dropped four of six this week in Corpus Christi.

OTHER NOTES

Buddy Belts Another: In just five games at Double-A, infielder Buddy Kennedy has already hit three homers. Kennedy went 4-for-17 in the series at Corpus Christi to begin his Amarillo stint, collecting five RBI.

Jarvis Gets The Job Done: Sod Poodles starter Bryce Jarvis tossed 5.1 solid innings on Sunday at Corpus Christi, allowing just two runs on three hits. He struck out six. Jarvis holds a 4.91 ERA in two starts at Double-A (11 IP).

Fletcher's Hit Streak Ends: Dominic Fletcher saw his 14-game hit streak come to an end on Sunday, going 0-for-4 against the Hooks. In his career-high streak, Fletcher batted .339 (19-for-56) with three homers, four doubles, and 14 RBI.

Up Next: Following an off day on Monday, the Sod Poodles return home to HODGETOWN for the opener of a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night. Wichita's ballclub makes their first ever trip to downtown Amarillo. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

