Long & Short of It; Wichita Sweeps

The "long and short of it" is the Wichita Wind Surge swept a double-header from the RockHounds Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark ... the long BALL and the short PORCH, that is.

Wichita hit three solo home runs for a 3-0 win in game one, all three going to right field and two finding the (always-reachable) right field bullpen, the "short porch." Wilbis Santiago, Aaron Whitefield and Andrew Bechtold did the damage, each with a solo shot.

Jermaine Palacios made it four solo homers with a first-inning drive to right in game two, and Jose Miranda added a two-run home run (Wichita's fifth of the day) to put the Wind Surge up, 3-0.

The RockHounds rallied back to tie in the last of the sixth in the nightcap, and the 'Hounds also did it via the long ball. After Kyle McCann drew a one-out walk, Jeremy Eierman launched a two-run drive of more than 410 feet to straightaway center field, cutting the lead to 3-2. Jake Suddleson followed with a solo shot to right, giving the RockHounds back-to-back homers and a 3-3 tie.

Wichita then broke the game open, scoring seven times in the seventh (and final) inning to complete the double-header sweep.

The Wind Surge made themselves right at home in the franchise's first visit to West Texas - - Wichita went 5-1 in the series (after the RockHounds had won each of their first three home series by a 4-2 margin).

Kibbles & Bits

Nick Allen extended his hit streak to 13 games, going 1-for-2 (plus a walk) in the opener and 2-for-4 (triple and a run) in the nightcap. Nick is hitting .390 in the streak (23-59) and a remarkable .553 at home (he's 26-for-47 at Momentum Bank Ballpark).

Since opening the season 2-for-his-first-22, Nick is hitting .376 in his last 29 games, and he now ranks second in the Double-A Central with a .33 season average.

Next Game

Tuesday, June 29 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Riders Field Frisco, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

First of a six-game series and a 12-game road trip

Up Next

The RockHounds now continue a stretch in which the club plays 24-of-30 games on the road. Next up is a 12-game road trip with stops in Frisco (June 29-July 4) and Corpus Christi (July 6-11).

The 'Hounds return home on July 13 to open a 12-game home stand, hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles (July 13-18) and Corpus Christi Hooks (July 20-25) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

