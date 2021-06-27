Riders Sweep Missions, Win 10th-Straight Game

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders downed the San Antonio Missions 4-3 on Sunday night from Riders Field.

San Antonio (23-25) jumped out in front early on a two-run home run from Eguy Rosario in the first inning to make it 2-0.

Down 2-0 in the third inning, Frisco (32-16) responded with a Bubba Thompson solo home run to left field, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

An inning later in the fourth, Steele Walker scored on a defensive miscue by the Missions allowing the Riders to tie the game 2-2.

Frisco then took the lead 3-2 on a throwing error in the fifth inning plating Matt Whatley. In the same frame, David Dahl singled home Josh Stowers, increasing the lead 4-2.

Rosario then trimmed the lead to 4-3 with a solo homer to left field, his second of the game.

With the win, Frisco completed the six-game sweep of the Missions and won their 10th-straight game.

RHP A.J. Alexy (3-0) earned his third win of the season tossing 4.2 innings pitched, allowing one run and striking out two.

LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (1-4) took the loss in the contest, turning in five innings while ceding three earned runs.

Following a day off on Monday, the Riders are back in action on Tuesday, June 29th to start a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds at 7:05 p.m. Starters for both sides have not been announced.

