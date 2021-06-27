Hooks Battle Back for 4-2 Win
June 27, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks scored three unanswered runs to come from behind and take a 4-2 victory in the series finale against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Whataburger Field.
The Hooks opened the scoring with a solo homer from Scott Manea (6) off Soddies starter Bryce Jarvis.
Jonathan Bermudez was dealing for the Hooks until the fourth, when he walked Jose Herrera with two outs and subsequently gave up a go-ahead two-run blast to Buddy Kennedy.
Bermudez went 5.0 innings allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six.
Korey Lee tied the game in the sixth with a single. An inning later, Zach Biermann had the game-winning double in the seventh to break a 2-2 draw.
Layne Henderson (W, 2-1) fired 3.0 scoreless innings in relief and Nick Hernandez picked up his second save.
The Hooks have Monday off before heading up I-37 to start a six-game series with the San Antonio Missions. Right-hander Jimmy Endersby is slated to make his second Double-A start.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from June 27, 2021
- San Antonio Missions Swept by the RoughRiders - San Antonio Missions
- Surge Sweep Twin Bill in Midland - Wichita Wind Surge
- Hooks Battle Back for 4-2 Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Late Inning Rally Falls Short, Naturals Drop Series Finale 11-10 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Win Wild Series Finale, 11-10 - Arkansas Travelers
- Kendall's Slam Gives Drillers Walk-Off Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Witt Goes 4-4 with 5 RBI IN Win over Travelers - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Tulsa Completes Comeback Following Rain Delay - Tulsa Drillers
- Riders Win Ninth-Straight in Wild Walk-Off Fashion - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sixth Straight Loss for the Missions After Second Straight Walk-Off - San Antonio Missions
- Henry's Stellar Outing Propels Soddies Past Hooks - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Hooks Battle Back for 4-2 Win
- Soddies Jump Hooks Early to Take 5-2 Game
- Gonzalez's Perfect Night Carries Hooks to Win
- Brown, Lee Lead Hooks to Shutout Win
- Endersby Excellent in Hooks Debut