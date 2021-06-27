Hooks Battle Back for 4-2 Win

Double-A Central League - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks scored three unanswered runs to come from behind and take a 4-2 victory in the series finale against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks opened the scoring with a solo homer from Scott Manea (6) off Soddies starter Bryce Jarvis.

Jonathan Bermudez was dealing for the Hooks until the fourth, when he walked Jose Herrera with two outs and subsequently gave up a go-ahead two-run blast to Buddy Kennedy.

Bermudez went 5.0 innings allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six.

Korey Lee tied the game in the sixth with a single. An inning later, Zach Biermann had the game-winning double in the seventh to break a 2-2 draw.

Layne Henderson (W, 2-1) fired 3.0 scoreless innings in relief and Nick Hernandez picked up his second save.

The Hooks have Monday off before heading up I-37 to start a six-game series with the San Antonio Missions. Right-hander Jimmy Endersby is slated to make his second Double-A start.

