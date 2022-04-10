Surge Slow Start Leads to Another Loss

Wichita, KS - The Tulsa Drillers scored five first inning runs and despite the Wind Surge's nine hits and tough plays by Spencer Steer and Austin Martin, the Surge were unable to bounce back in a 7-3 loss. Tulsa swept Wichita in the three game series.

Chris Vallimont made his first appearance of the season, throwing 35 pitches in the first inning. With two out on the board, Kody Funderburk came in for relief and finished the remainder of the first and threw through the middle of the fourth.

Austin Martin had a big day doubling in the first inning off the second pitch, thrown by Drillers starter John Rooney. Spencer Steer brought Martin home with an RBI double to center field.

Steer is a returning player for the Surge and smacked the first two hits of the day on Friday and Saturday. Steer came into Sunday's matchup with seven appearances at bat and held a .429 slugging percentage.

The Drillers scored two more runs, one in the fourth and ninth. The Surge ended their scoring drought with an RBI from Andrew Bechtold. Following Bechtold, Cole Sturgeon took home on Chris Williams's RBI sacrifice fly ball.

NOTES:

Way to battle: Dennis Ortega hit five straight foul balls.

Chopping wood: Michael Helman broke one of two bats this weekend.

Punching out: Tyler Viza collected the Surge's fifth punch out of the day. Last season, the Surge led the league in strikeouts.

Ka-chow/The need for speed: Edouard Julien made his first appearance on base today. Last season, Julien led the Minnesota farm system in walks and grabbed 34 earned stolen bases between Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids.

COMING UP: Wichita will travel to Springdale, Arkansas, to take on the Naturals Tuesday evening (4/12). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. Left handed pitcher Asa Lacy is set to take the hill for the Naturals, starting pitcher for the Surge is Brandon Lawson. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

