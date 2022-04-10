RECAP and HIGHLIGHTS: Leiter Whiffs Seven, Riders Hold off Travelers Late in Win

FRISCO, Texas - In his professional baseball debut, Jack Leiter struck out seven batters in three innings at Riders Field to power Frisco to an 8-7 win over Arkansas. Facing a four-run deficit, the Travs (0-2) knocked three consecutive home runs in the top of the ninth before Jordan Procyshen recorded his first save of the season.

Leading 5-4 into the seventh inning, the Riders (2-0) stretched their lead with three consecutive run-scoring hits from Blaine Crim, Ezequiel Duran and J.P. Martinez.

Catcher David Garcia fashioned his Double-A debut with four runs driven in, featuring a double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. Frisco scored six of their eight runs after the fifth inning.

Garcia's first RBI came to plate the first run of Saturday's game in the bottom of the second. Josh Stowers hit his second double of the season with one out before Garcia drove him in on a hard-hit grounder through the right side of the infield.

The Travs began their scoring when Matt Scheffler walked to lead off the third, followed up by an RBI from Cade Marlowe as the only earned run allowed by Leiter.

Arkansas utilized five walks in the seventh inning when Matt Scheiner singled to score the third run of the inning, drawing it to a run before Frisco's three-run seventh.

Following Leiter's three frames, the Riders used a barrage of six arms out of the bullpen. Tai Tiedemann (1-0) didn't allow a run in two quiet innings of relief.

Frisco right-hander Luke Jacobsen struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings in his first recorded appearance since 2019. After the 2020 off-year, Jacobsen missed last season with an injury.

Arkansas flirted with overcoming a four-run deficit in their final frame, bringing the tying run to the plate after three consecutive solo home runs from Zach DeLoach, Jake Scheiner and Joe Rizzo all went deep to cut the Riders' deficit to one.

Arkansas and Frisco draw their opening three-game series to a close on Sunday, April 10th at 4:05 p.m. at Riders Field. Left-hander Cole Ragans (0-0, -.--) climbs the mound for his first start of the season against Arkansas right-hander Stephen Kolek (0-0, -.--). Division Champs Weekend draws to a close on Sunday with a pregame egg hunt, as well as a kids' Division Champs t-shirt giveaway.

