Drillers Post 7-3 Win to Sweep Season-Opening Series

WICHITA, KS - After earning only three hits Saturday night, the Tulsa Drillers' bats were active early in Sunday afternoon's series finale in Wichita. The Drillers sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the first inning and scored five times on five hits. The big inning propelled the Drillers to an eventual 7-3 victory and to a three-game series sweep of the Wind Surge.

The victory also gives the Drillers an early 3-0 advantage in the Coors Light Propeller Series with 21 games left between the rivals this season.

John Rooney made his season debut on the mound, earning his first win of after allowing just one run on four hits in his five innings of work. It was Rooney's longest outing since also going five innings on August 25, 2019 while pitching for Rancho Cucamonga.

The Drillers five-run first inning included their first home run of the season. James Outman and Michael Busch led off the game with back-to-back doubles to plate the game's first run. After a single from Andy Pages, Justin Yurchak grounded into an RBI force out to plate the second run. Hunter Feduccia then followed with a two-run homer. Devin Mann drove in the inning's final run with an RBI single.

Wichita responded in the bottom half of the first to earn one run back after Austin Martin doubled and scored on an RBI double by Spencer Steer, making the score 5-1.

Tulsa added one run in the fourth when Busch singled to right, scoring Jeren Kendall from second, increasing the lead to 6-1.

It remained that way until the bottom of the seventh inning. The Surge brought one run home when a hard ground ball ricocheted off pitcher Zack Plunkett. A sac fly scored another, cutting Tulsa's lead to 6-3.

Feduccia drove in one final run for the Drillers in the ninth with a single to center for a 7-3 lead.

Aaron Ochsenbein worked his second perfect inning of the season in the bottom of the ninth to complete the win and collect his second save.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

* It is the first time since 2006 that the Drillers have won their first three games to start a season. Ironically, they opened that year 4-0 following a four-game sweep of the then Wichita Wranglers.

* Tulsa pitchers combine for a 2.89 ERA and held Wichita batters to a .167 average in the three-game sweep.

*Pages, the Los Angeles Dodgers #4 prospect, finished the opening series with a .375 average with 3 RBI, five walks and two runs scored.

*Ochsenbein has struck out five of the six batters he has faced this year.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers return to ONEOK Field for the 2022 home opener on Tuesday, April 12 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Amarillo's pitcher is TBA, while the Dodgers' #2 prospect, Bobby Miller, will make his season debut. Last week, Miller pitched in Dodger Stadium in a Freeway Series exhibition game.

First pitch on Tuesday at ONEOK Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Fans can watch the Drillers all season long on MiLB.tv or listen on AM 1430 The Buzz.

