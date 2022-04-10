Cards Thump Naturals, 10-5, for Series Win
April 10, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - One day after tallying five hits on Saturday, LF Chase Pinder added four more hits on Sunday afternoon to help pace the Springfield Cardinals (2-1) to the 10-5 win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-2). It marks the first time the Cardinals have opened a season with a series win since 2017.
Decisions:
W - RHP Michael Brettell (1-0)
L - LHP Angel Zerpa (0-1)
Notables:
LF Chase Pinder continued his incredible stretch, following a 5x6 night on Saturday with a 4x5 performance on Sunday... Pinder has gone 9x11 in his last two games and is hitting .667 with two home runs and seven RBIs through three games... 3B Jordan Walker (2R) and C Pedro Pages (solo) both hit their first Double-A home runs in the 1st inning... Making his Cardinals debut, RF Moises Gomez hit a two-run home run in the 5th.
On Deck:
-Monday, April 11, 6:05pm - LHP Domingo Robles (0-0, 0.00) @ ARK RHP Taylor Dollard (0-0, 0.00
-Broadcast on ESPN Radio JOCK 96.9FM / 99.9FM / 1060AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com
