Howell Hits Go-Ahead Homer in the 9th to Complete Missions Comeback Victory

SAN ANTONIO - Despite taking an early lead, the San Antonio Missions found themselves trailing heading into the eighth inning. The comeback effort started with a solo home run from Esteury Ruiz in the eighth inning. The hero of the night was Korry Howell, who was recently acquired by San Diego in the Victor Caratini trade. Howell hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning to give the Missions a 3-2 lead and eventually a 3-2 victory.

Following last night's offensive struggles, the Missions found themselves with a scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Brandon Dixon drove a single into center field. Mitch Walding moved Dixon into scoring position after drawing a walk. The scoring threat came to an end after Yorman Rodriguez struck out swinging to end the inning.

San Antonio remained scoreless until the fourth inning. Brandon Dixon led off the inning with a solo home run to give the Missions their first lead of the 2022 season. That lead did not last long as Corpus Christi tied things up with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

Matt Waldron, the Mission starter Saturday night, was making his first start of 2022. He started out the night by retiring the first nine batters he faced. He finished the night with two hits allowed, two strikeouts, and one earned run in five innings of work.

Nolan Watson replaced Waldron heading into the sixth inning. After a scoreless inning of work, Watson allowed the go-ahead run to score after allowing a double and a single. The Hooks took a 2-1 lead.

The San Antonio offense relied on the long ball during Saturday night's victory as Esteury Ruiz tied the game with a solo home run of his own in the top of the eighth inning. Angel Felipe pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his Double-A debut and held the game at a 2-2 tie.

In the top of the ninth inning, with two outs and no one on base, Korry Howell took matters into his own hands and unloaded a solo home run to regain the lead for the Missions. Kevin Kopps came on to close things out but ran into some trouble after allowing two base hits. With two runners on and one out, the Missions defense saved the day by catching Shay Witcomb attempting to steal home. Kopps retired the final batter to clinch the first win of the season.

With the win, San Antonio improves to 1-1 on the season

Korry Howell (#15 Padres prospect): 1-3, Solo HR, HBP, K

Kevin Kopps (#16 Padres prospect): SV, 1.0 IP, 2 H, K

Tirso Ornelas (#26 Padres prospect): 0-4, 2 K

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, K

Matt Waldron (#30 Padres prospect): 5.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their three-game road trip with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday, April 10th. Right-hander Thomas Eshelman will get the start for the Missions against left-hander Julio Robaina for Corpus Christi. First pitch from Whataburger Field is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

