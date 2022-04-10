Missions Plate 16 Runs to Clinch Opening Series against the Hooks

April 10, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions finished their opening series with an emphatic performance on Sunday afternoon. The Missions collected 20 hits, drew a franchise record 12 walks, and scored 16 runs on their way to a 16-3 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks. With the win, the Missions claimed the opening series victory two games to one. Seven Missions hitters recorded multi-hit games highlighted by a four-hit performance from Robert Podorsky.

It was an eventful first inning for the San Antonio Missions. Esteury Ruiz led off the ballgame with a triple. He quickly found his way to the plate courtesy of an RBI single from Connor Hollis. After a Brandon Dixon strikeout, Hollis was thrown out trying to steal second. Mitch Walding and Jorge Ona both drew walks to put a runner in scoring position with two outs. The threat came to an end after Yorman Rodriguez grounded into a fielder's choice. The Missions held an early 1-0 lead.

The Missions offense gave Corpus Christi a taste of their medicine by plating five runs in the second inning and pushing the opposing starter out of the game. Korry Howell drew a lead-off walk before Chris Givin hit a ground-rule double. Robert Podorsky, making his season debut, singled to center field and scored Howell. Ruiz provided the big blow of the inning with a two-run double which scored Givin and Podorsky. After issuing a walk to Mitch Walding, Julio Robaina was pulled and replaced by Layne Henderson. Ruiz came around to score after an RBI double from Dixon. The final run of the inning came when the Missions executed a double steal which resulted in Walding stealing second and Dixon stealing home. San Antonio improved their lead to 6-0.

The Hooks ended the shutout by scoring a run off Thomas Eshelman in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Eshelman issued a walk to Justin Dirden. That walk was followed by back-to-back singles by Shay Witcomb and Cesar Salazar with Dirden scoring on the Salazar single. Eshelman bounced back by inducing an inning-ending double play to stop the scoring threat.

San Antonio responded and scored a run for the third consecutive inning. With two outs in the inning, Podorsky singled to keep the inning alive. He then stole second base and later scored on an RBI single from Ruiz. Through three innings of play, Ruiz was a home run shy of the cycle and the Missions held a 7-1 lead.

It was another eventful inning for the Missions in the fifth inning as they sent nine batters to the plate and scored three runs on three hits. Givin drove in the first run of the inning with an RBI single. Dixon drove in the other two runs after hitting a single to center field. The Missions improved their lead to 10-1.

The hit parade continued for the Missions as they added four more runs in the sixth inning. Podorsky drove in a run with an RBI double. Connor Hollis drove in a run with a single. Dixon added an RBI with a single. Lastly, Jorge Ona drove in a run with a base hit. The Missions took a 14-1 lead on 16 hits.

The Missions hit for the cycle as a team after Yorman Rodriguz connected on a two-run home run in the eighth inning. This was the first time the Missions have recorded 20 or more hits since June 18, 2019 against Reno when they recorded 22 hits.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 2-1 on the season

OF Esteury Ruiz finished a HR shy of the cycle (3-4, 3B, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB)

Korry Howell (#15 Padres prospect): 1-5, 2 R, 2B, BB, 2 K

Thomas Eshelman Pitching Line: W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 3 K

First time the Missions have scored 10+ runs since September 7th, 2021

All nine starters reached base at least once, eight of nine recorded at least one base hit

Five Stolen Bases as a team including two for Brandon Dixon

The San Antonio Missions have the day off on Monday before heading back to San Antonio for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12th. The Missions will host a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders. Right-hander Gabe Mosser (0-0, --) is currently scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Zak Kent (0-0, --) is currently scheduled to pitch for Frisco. The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.