Riders Drop Sunday Finale to Travs

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders suffered their first loss of the season Sunday evening, falling to the Arkansas Travelers at Riders Field, 5-3. Riders left-handed starter Cole Ragans punched out seven batters in his 3.1 innings, allowing no runs and just one walk.

Arkansas (1-2) drove in all five of their runs across the fifth through seventh innings. After recording two outs on two pitches, Seth Nordlin (0-1) walked three batters and allowed four to score in the fifth and sixth for Arkansas to take the lead.

The Travs got four innings out of starter Stephen Kolek, who gave up three runs and struck out six. Collin Kober (1-0) held the Riders scoreless to earn the win.

For the third time this weekend, Frisco (2-1) reached the scoreboard first when they drove in three runs in the fourth inning. Dio Arias began the action with his first hit of the season to begin the fourth.

Ezequiel Duran produced a one-out single to place runners at the corners for Dustin Harris, who found his first Double-A hit and put the Riders on the board. One pitch later, Sandro Fabian scored Duran and Harris with a triple to center to make it a three-run lead.

In the ninth, the Riders tagged two hits and brought the winning run to the plate on Arkansas reliever Michael Stryffler (S, 1), but ended the game on a line drive off the bat from Matt Whatley to the shortstop Connor Hoover.

Frisco took the series on Saturday night, winning their first two games by one run apiece.

The RoughRiders hit the road for their opening trip of the season against the San Antonio Missions, with action beginning at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium Tuesday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. Riders RHP Zak Kent (0-0, -.--) is slated to make his first appearance on the mound on Tuesday. RHP Gabe Mosser (0-0, -.--) in his first start of the season for San Antonio.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

