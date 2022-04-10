Five Run Fifth Elevates Sod Poodles to 6-4 Win

April 10, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles bounced back on Saturday night to even their three-game series against the Midland RockHounds. The offense carried over their heavy bats, adding double-digit hits for the second consecutive night.

Arizona Diamondbacks No. 11 rated prospect Slade Cecconi made his Double-A debut, fanning six RockHounds over four innings. The former Miami Hurricane allowed his lone run in the top of the first inning. Midland started the contest with back-to-back singles in the opening frame but Zach Gelof was thrown out trying to stretch his single into a double after a Sod Poodles relay. A fielder's choice plated Midland's first run of the game before Cecconi retired the next two batters of the inning while allowing just two other baserunners over his next three innings of work.

Blaze Alexander tied the game with a solo home run off the batter's eye in center field. The home run marked the first Double-A home run for the D-backs' No. 27 ranked prospect. Andy Yerzy broke the 1-1 tie with a two-RBI double into the left-center gap, scoring Dominic Canzone and Eduardo Diaz. Three additional singles assisted in building a five-run lead for Amarillo through five frames.

Right-hander Jeff Bain (1-0) replaced Cecconi to start the fifth inning and tossed two scoreless innings with five strikeouts as he picked up his first win of the year. Midland cut the deficit to two runs after a three-run seventh inning where they loaded the bases before recording an out. A double-play limited the damage before Diaz made a spectacular catch in right field to rob a potential extra-base hit.

Keegan Curtis and Junior Garcia combined to toss 2.1 innings of one-hit relief out of the Soddies bullpen. Garcia picked up his first save of the year following a two-strikeout top of the ninth, preserving the first Sod Poodles win of the year.

The rubber match of the opening three-game set concludes tomorrow afternoon from HODGETOWN. D-backs' No. 7 rated prospect Bryce Jarvis makes his first start of the year. The former 18th overall pick out of Duke starts his 2022 campaign after making eight starts for Amarillo in 2021. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Notes:

Slay-de: D-backs' No. 11 rated farmhand, Slade Cecconi dazzled in his Double-A debut. The former Miami Hurricane allowed two of his four total hits to the first two batters he faced before settling into a groove. His six strikeouts are tied for the third-most in his young career and the most in a game since July 28, 2021 when he was with High-A Hillsboro.

Multiplied: Andy Yerzy notched his second multi-hit performance in as many games to start his 2022 campaign. The Ontario native is off to a 4-for-7 start in 2022 with two doubles and two RBI, including the go-ahead two-RBI double on Saturday Night. Infielders Blaze Alexander and Drew Stankiewicz pitched in with 2-for-3 nights of their own.

Blazing a Trail: Blaze Alexander tied the game with his lead-off solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. His homer was the first of his Double-A career and first long-ball since a solo home run on August 28, 2021 with High-A Hillsboro. It was the 23rd home run of his pro career.

My Name Is Jeff: Right-hander Jeff Bain recorded his seventh outing of at least two innings of scoreless ball dating back to the 2021 season. His five strikeouts were the most in an appearance since striking out six on August 15, 2021 and are tied for the third-most in his career.

10 or More: Amarillo has recorded back-to-back games with double-digit hits to kick off the 2022 season with another 10 hits on Saturday following the 11 hits in the season-opener on Friday. The Sod Poodles have notched 10 or more hits in 10 of their last 14 games dating back to the end of the 2021 season.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.