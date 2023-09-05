Surge Come Up Short In Road Series Opener

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Wichita battled Corpus Christi in what was a one-run ball game until the bottom of the eighth. The Hooks drove in three runs in the bottom of the eighth and earned themselves enough cushion to hold on for the win. Corpus Christi defeated Wichita by a score of 5-1 and the Hooks now lead the series one game to none.

The Wind Surge took an early lead in the top of the fourth when Alex Isola hit his 19th home run of the season. The two-out solo home run flew over the left field wall.

The Hooks tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kenedy Corona hit a sacrifice fly to center field that drove in a run from third base.

Corpus Christi took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Jacob Melton hit a solo home run that flew over the right field wall.

The Hooks drove in some insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Melton hit a two RBI single on a ground ball to left field. He then reached third on a two-base throwing error and J.C. Correa hit a single on a ground ball to right field that brought Melton home.

Jaylin Nowlin made his sixth start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched five innings where he gave up one run off two hits. He struck out six batters and walked three more.

The Corpus Christi Hooks starting pitcher Aaron Brown pitched five and two thirds innings where he gave up one run off four hits. He struck out two batters and walked one more.

The first place Wichita Wind Surge fall to (32-26, 60-66) and the Corpus Christi Hooks improve to (30-28, 63-64).

NOTES: Minor League Baseball named Wind Surge pitcher Pierson Ohl Texas League Pitcher of the Month for August. The Minnesota Twins named infielder Seth Gray The Harmon Killebrew Award winner for outstanding work in the community. The Wind Surge promoted Michael Helman to Class AAA St Paul. The Surge add infielder Ben Ross from Class A Cedar Rapids. Wichita activated P Isaac Mattson from the development roster. Yoyner Fajardo has now reached base in 20 consecutive games. Wille Joe Garry Jr. saw his eight-game hit streak come to an end.

