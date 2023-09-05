Yusniel Diaz Named Texas League Player of the Month

As the 2023 season begins to wind down, the awards continue to pour in for Tulsa Drillers players. Today, Yunsiel Diaz was named the Texas League's Player of the Month for August, making the tenth time a Tulsa player has received an award this season and the second player to win a monthly award.

In 26 games in August, Diaz finished the month leading the Texas League in batting average (.390), hits (39, runs scored (26), home runs (9), RBI (30), on-base percentage (.488), slugging percentage (.720) and on-base plus slugging (1.208). He also finished second in walks (22) for the month.

Diaz hit safely in 24 of 26 games played in August, including earning a career-high five hits on August 27 against Northwest Arkansas.

Diaz was originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international free agent out of Cuba in 2015. He was traded, along with four other players, to the Baltimore Orioles on July 18, 2018, for Manny Machado. Diaz returned to the Drillers this season after being signed by the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in February of 2023.

Diaz joins Nick Frasso as the only two Tulsa players to earn monthly honors. Frasso was named April's Pitcher of the Month for the Texas League.

