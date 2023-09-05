RockHounds Host the San Antonio Missions September 5-10

The RockHounds have had a thrilling season at Momentum Bank Ballpark, filled with exciting gameplay on the field and memorable promotions and giveaways for the fans...but as the saying goes, all great things must come to an end. The second place 'Hounds host their final homestand of the season this week against the first-half champions, the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres). This week is packed full of promotions for the fans to enjoy including a Bark in the Park, a cap giveaway, and post-game fireworks!

Friday and Saturday the RockHounds will be wearing Autism Awareness specialty jerseys that you have a change to bid on. The auction will be benefitting Bynum School, a local special needs school for children. You can find out more about this great cause here. Bidding will run all weekend on milbauctions.com. In addition to the online silent auction, we will have a live auction at Saturday's game for Max Muncy and Drew Swift's jerseys.

Take a look at this week's promotions:

Tuesday (9/5) @6:30PM: Two-for-One Tickets (with coupon from Baskin Robbins)

Wednesday (9/6) @6:30PM: Half price hot dogs for Wiener Wednesday, Bark in the Park

Thursday (9/7) @7PM: Discounted beverages for Thirsty Thursday

Friday (9/8) @7PM: RockHounds Cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Saturday (9/9) @7PM: **Bynum's Autism Awareness Night, jersey auction, post-game fireworks**

Sunday (9/10) @1PM: 5 tickets for $25 (with coupon from MRT) for Family Sunday

We hope to see you come out to cheer on the home team in their final push for the playoffs! Reserve your tickets here! And don't forget to check out the Midland RockHounds' 2024 schedule!

