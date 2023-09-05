Thomas Saggese Named STL Minor League Player of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that Springfield Cardinals 2B Thomas Saggese has been named as the organization's Minor League Player of the Month for August.

Saggese joins INF Nick Dunn (June) and RHP Tink Hence (Co-Pitcher of the Month, June) as Springfield Cardinals that have won a St. Louis monthly award this season.

Ranked as the Cardinals #9 prospect by MLB.com, the 21-year-old is having one of the best offensive seasons of any player in Minor League Baseball. In August, he led all Cardinals minor leaguers with 37 hits, 26 RBIs, a .714 slugging percentage, 1.141 OPS, 23 runs, 3 triples, 17 extra-base hits, and 75 total bases, while tied for the organization's lead with 9 home runs. He also ranked among August's minor league leaders in total bases (2nd), extra-base hits (t-3rd), slugging (5th), hits (t-7th), home runs (t-6th), and OPS (t-9th).

Saggese currently leads all of Minor League Baseball with 154 hits and 266 total bases this season while ranking 4th with 104 RBIs and t-9th with 58 extra-base hits. He leads the Texas League in six different offensive categories, including batting average (.318), RBIs, hits, extra-base hits, total bases and runs (90). A leading candidate for Texas League MVP, Saggese is threatening to win the league Triple Crown, currently just five homers behind the league leader and fellow Cardinal, 1B Chandler Redmond, while leading in average and RBIs.

The Carlsbad, California native is just the second Springfield Cardinal to reach 100 RBIs in a Texas League season in team history (Matt Adams, 101 RBIs, 2011), and became just the second Springfield Cardinal to hit for the cycle since 2011, accomplishing the feat on August 19 vs. Wichita.

He was acquired by St. Louis with RHP Tekoah Roby and LHP John King from Texas on 7/30/23 in exchange for LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Chris Stratton. Saggese was drafted by the Rangers in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Carlsbad (California) High School.

