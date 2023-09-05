Sod Poodles Pitch Past Travs in Series Opener

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers dropped the opener of their final homestand of the regular season to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 2-1 on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Sod Poodles' pitching limited the Travs to just three hits on the night. The loss ended a three game winning streak for Arkansas. Amarillo starter Yilber Diaz was the winning pitcher in his Double-A debut allowing one run over five innings. Christian Montes de Oca recorded a six out save to close the game. Travs starter Ethan Lindow was saddled with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* After Arkansas scored in the third inning, Amarillo responded in the fourth with hits by four of the first five hitters in that inning capped by a go-ahead double from Jancarlos Cintron.

* Jonatan Clase drew a leadoff walk to open the eighth and got as far as third base later in the inning but three straight hitters were retired and the Travs did not tie the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 2-2, 2 BB, run, 3 SB

* LHP Ben Onyshko: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* With Clase's three steals, he now leads the Texas League with 51.

* It was the seventh time this season that a Traveler has stolen three bases in one game.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with Alex Valverde (0-2, 8.10) pitching for Arkansas against Dillon Ray (0-1, 6.35) for Amarillo. It is the Dog Days of Summers with dogs welcome on the berms. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from September 5, 2023

