Drillers Announce 2024 Schedule

The Tulsa Drillers are just entering the final weeks of the 2023 regular season, but plans for the 2024 season are already taking place. Today, the Drillers announced their complete schedule for next season with Tuesday, April 9 marking the first at ONEOK Field of the 2024 season.

The Drillers will open next season with a brief, three-game road trip to Northwest Arkansas with the season opener scheduled for Friday, April 5 at Arvest Ballpark.

Following those three games, the Drillers will return to Tulsa for the home opener against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday, April 9. The opener will be followed by five more games versus the Travelers with the series running through Sunday, April 14.

The 2024 Texas League schedule will be based on the same format as this season with teams playing mostly six-game series and Mondays being the primary off days. Teams will play a total of 138 games with 69 home games and 69 road games.

The Drillers will play each of the other nine teams in the Texas League in at least one series, with every team but Frisco visiting ONEOK Field.

The home schedule is highlighted by a three-game set with Propeller Series rivals Wichita over the July 4th Weekend. The Drillers will host the Wind Surge on Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 with Fireworks Shows following each game.

The only Monday home game for the Drillers will take place on the Memorial Day holiday, May 27 with a matchup against Northwest Arkansas.

Tulsa's final regular season home game in 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, September 8 against the Corpus Christi Hooks

Tulsa will conclude the regular season with a six-game series in Wichita against the Wind Surge with the finale scheduled for Sunday, September 15.

The 69-game home schedule will include 13 games at ONEOK Field in April, 15 games in May, 14 games in June, 11 games in July, 10 games in August and 6 games in September.

Starting times and the complete promotional calendar will be announced at a later date.

Ticket memberships for the 2024 season are now available for purchase. Fans can visit TulsaDrillers.com for complete details.

