Wind Surge Announce First Concert at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA - The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, announced today that Riverfront Stadium will host "90's in the Park" on Sunday, October 8th, 2023. This marks the first concert at Riverfront Stadium since construction was completed in 2020.

The lineup for 90's in the Park is as follows:

-Black Daze, the Ultimate Soundgarden Tribute

-Rooster, a tribute to Alice in Chains

-Corduroy, the Pearl Jam experience

The first band will take the stage at 1pm, with gates to Riverfront Stadium opening at 12pm. The show will open with Black Daze and Rooster each playing a 60-minute set, followed by a 90-minute set from Corduroy.

Ticket pricing is $30 for a General Admission ticket, with a $60 Dillon's Picnic Patio VIP ticket available as well. Concertgoers with a General Admission ticket can enjoy the show from the field as well as the seating bowl at Riverfront Stadium. The Dillon's Picnic Patio VIP ticket includes access to the Dillon's Picnic Patio to enjoy a buffet-style meal, including water and soda, as well as field access.

Tickets are available now at www.windsurge.com or by calling the Wind Surge Box Office at (316) 221-8000.

