Three Homers Boost Naturals to 7-3 Win on Monday in Frisco

September 5, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Cayden Wallace, Javier Vaz, and Tyler Cropley all homered as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (28-29, 57-69) took the opening game of a six-game set against the Frisco RoughRiders (29-29, 60-66) at Riders Field, winning 7-3 in one of only two active Minor League games on Monday night. The two teams have an off day on Tuesday before continuing the series on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas at 7:05 PM CT.

NWA took the lead in the first inning with one out when Vaz blasted his second homer with the Naturals to make it a 1-0 game. The RoughRiders evened the score in the bottom of the second, but in the top of the third Tyler Cropley led off the frame with his fourth homer of the year, a solo job, to left-center.

The Naturals weren't done scoring in the top of the third. With two outs Peyton Wilson and Jorge Bonifacio each singled, bringing Wallace to the plate. The righty scorched the second pitch he saw over the left-field wall, extending the lead to 4-1.

The RoughRiders climbed back to within two thanks to runs in the third and fourth, but Bonifacio brought home a run in the top of the fifth with a single to extend the lead. In the eighth, Bonifacio scored after former Naturals pitcher and current RoughRider Danny Duffy threw a wild pitch to move Bonifacio to third. Frisco catcher David Garcia threw the ball into left field trying to hose Jorge, allowing him to score making it a 7-3 game. NWA went on to win by the same score.

William Fleming ended up with a no-decision, going 4.0 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Brad Keller (2-0) earned the win after throwing 2.0 innings while letting up a hit with two strikeouts. Rylan Kaufman threw the final 3.0 innings in a scoreless effort, allowing a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

The Naturals return to action on Wednesday after an off day, taking on Frisco in the second game of the series with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 5, 2023

Three Homers Boost Naturals to 7-3 Win on Monday in Frisco - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.