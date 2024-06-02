Sunday's Tourists Game Rained Out

June 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE - Constant rain forced the cancellation of Sunday's Asheville Tourists vs Greensboro Grasshoppers contest at McCormick Field. Since this was the last scheduled matchup between Asheville and Greensboro in the first half of the 2024 season, the game will not be made up and is officially listed as canceled.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's contest can exchange them for a future 2024 Asheville Tourists home game, except for the July 3 game. Ticket exchanges can be done in person at the McCormick Field Box Office or over the phone by calling 828-258-0428. All exchanges are based on availability.

The Tourists homestand continues Tuesday, June 4 with a 6:35pm ET matchup against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

