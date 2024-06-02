Cyclones Clock Three Homers, Two-Hit BlueClaws, 7-0

June 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Cyclones dominated on the mound and at the plate on Sunday afternoon. Brooklyn blasted a trio of solo home runs, while RHPs Kade Morris, Jake Stevenson, Jimmy Loper, and Brett Banks combined on a two-hit shutout, to blank the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 7-0, at ShoreTown Ballpark.

After allowing Jersey Shore (28-23) to score in the first inning in the last four games, it was Brooklyn's (27-24) turn to strike first in the series finale.

LF Nick Morabito and 3B Nick Lorusso poked back-to-back singles to start the game, placing runners at the corners with nobody out. After a strike out, CF Stanley Consuegra swung through a 2-1 pitch, as Lorusso broke for second. On the throw to the bag, Morabito took off for the plate. The relay back to the dish was late, as Brooklyn completed the double steal to take a 1-0 advantage.

The Cyclones clocked a solo home run in three consecutive innings starting in the fourth. DH Wilfredo Lara blasted one to start the fourth, Consuegra added one in the fifth, and 2B Mateo Gil capped the frenzy with a line shot to left in the sixth to provide Brooklyn a 4-0 edge.

In the eighth, the 'Clones put the game out of reach. C Christian Pregent reached on a single to start the inning, while walks to Morabito and Lorusso loaded the bases. SS William Lugo drove in a pair with a single to left-center and Consuegra followed with a run-producing knock of his own to left, making it a 7-0 contest.

After C Andrick Nava's single in the bottom of the fourth, Brooklyn's pitching did not allow a hit over the final 5.1 innings to close out the team's sixth shutout win of the year.

Morris did not go deep enough into the ballgame to earn the win but was outstanding in his second start of the week. On an abbreviated pitch count, the 21-year-old tossed 4.1 innings of two-hit shutout ball.

Stevenson (3-0) entered with one out in the fifth and retired all five batters he faced, striking out four, to ultimately win his third game of the year.

Loper and Banks united to toss three innings of shutout, hitless ball to secure the two-hitter.

LHP Braeden Fausnaught (5-1) yielded three runs on five hits over 5.0 innings for Jersey Shore, suffering his first defeat.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones will return home to open a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.