Dash Offense Surges in Eighth for 9-7 Win over Hickory

June 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Following a come from behind victory in the eighth inning on Saturday night, the Winston-Salem Dash again rallied in the eighth, plating three runs to split the series against the Hickory Crawdads with a 9-7 victory on Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium in front of 2,770 fans.

Hickory (20-31) got out to an early lead in the top of the first. Cam Cauley doubled and came home to score on a double by Luis Mieses putting the Crawdads up 1-0. Yosy Galan made it 2-0 singling home Mieses and the Crawdads led after half an inning.

Winston-Salem (25-26) got a run back in the bottom of the first. Bryce Willits picked up a RBI on a fielder's choice cutting the deficit in half, 2-1. In the bottom of the second, Chris Lanzilli ripped his third homer of the season to the berm in left, tying the game at two.

The Crawdads answered immediately, plating runs in the third and fourth taking a 4-2 lead, before Lanzilli got his second RBI of the day doubling home a run, making it a one run game again, 4-3.

After Dash starter Riley Gowens got through five innings, the offense repaid him. Loidel Chapelli was hit-by-a-pitch to lead off the inning and moved to third after Mario Camilletti doubled, putting two runners in scoring position. Willits tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Colby Smelley put Winston-Salem in front for the first time with a double giving the Dash a 5-4 lead going to the sixth.

In the sixth, Hickory answered immediately with a solo homer by Konnor Piotto tying the game at five. Winston-Salem could not strike back, and in the eighth, the Crawdads plated two runs against Jose Ramirez taking a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the eighth.

Trailing by two runs, the Dash did not quit. Taishi Nakawake singled with one out, and after a walk, Camilletti tied the game with one swing of the bat driving a double to right-center. Calvin Harris traded places with Camilletti with a double pushing Winston-Salem back in front, 8-7. Harris later scored on a single by Smelley and the Dash took a 9-7 lead to the ninth.

After coming on in the eighth inning, Zach Franklin stayed in trying to finish off his second win of the season with a two-run cushion. The right-hander set down the Crawdads in order, finishing off the 9-7 victory for Winston-Salem. With the win, the Dash and Crawdads split the series, 3-3.

Winston-Salem returns to action on Tuesday evening on the road seeing the Rome Emperors. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. from AdventHealth Stadium.

