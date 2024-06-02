Drive Complete Improbable Comeback with Six-Run Ninth Inning to Down Rome, 7-6

June 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Juan Chacon slapped a two-run RBI-double down the right field line to walk-off the game and cap a six-run ninth inning comeback as the Greenville Drive (21-30) erased a 6-1 deficit to down the Rome Emperors (28-21) and slip the hands of defeat and a series sweep en route to a 7-6 victory.

Chacon, 0-for-4 on the day and the ninth batter of the inning, slapped the first pitch of the at-bat and it dropped into right field, bouncing by right fielder Stephen Paolini who over-played the ball. Paolini's overplay allowed Miguel Ugueto to plate the tying run as manager Iggy Suarez waved Jhostynxon Garcia home.

Down 6-1 the Drive loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on a Ahbram Liendo single and back-to-back walks issued to Bryan Gonzalez and Mikey Romero by reliever Jared Johnson. Kristian Campbell struck out swinging and Cutter Coffey grounded out though he scored Liendo, to quell some momentum.

But with two outs, the Drive didn't flinch. Ronald Rosario drew a walk before Ugueto added a single to cut the lead to 6-4. Garcia reached on an error by third baseman Sabin Ceballos as the grounder slipped underneath his glove making it 6-5 before Chacon delivered his heroics.

Starter Yordanny Monegro, called back to Greenville after completing his rehab assignment with the FCL Red Sox, was on a hard pitch count of 65 pitches Sunday. He needed only 60 to get through four one-run innings of baseball, finishing his afternoon with a throw to first from his back as he fielded a soft grounder back to the mound.

He tossed four innings, allowing three hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts.

Rome's Kevin Kilpatrick, Jr. turned in a 4-for-5 day at the plate including two RBI singles, one in the third and one in the fifth, the latter giving Rome a 2-1, as Nick Ward raced home from second as the throw from first baseman to reliever Jeremy Wu-Yelland was not in time.

Wu-Yelland tossed that lone inning, allowing a hit and two runs with a walk and two strikeouts.

Kilpatrick, Jr. would terrorize Drive pitching throughout the day, adding a homer off reliever Jedixson Paez in the seventh, extending the lead to 4-1. He represented the third run as well for the Emperors as he scored after Sabin Ceballos struck out swinging on a pitch that resulted in a passed ball by catcher Ronlad Rosario. Rosario collected the ball near the Drive dugout and his quick throw to Gonzalez at first sailed wide causing Gonzalez to make a leaping grab that pulled him from the bag.

Justin Janas boosted the lead to 6-1 with a homer in the top of the ninth off Paez, further adding to the improbability of the Drive's comeback in the ninth.

Paez made his Drive debut, called up at the same time as newcomer Garcia on Monday. Paez pitched four innings, allowing six hits and three runs with no walks and four strikeouts.

Rosario added the Drive's first run in the third with an RBI single through the middle of the infield, scoring Campbell. Romero and Gracia each turned in 2-for-4 days at the plate.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Tuesday, June 4 for the start of a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, NC. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.