Claws Blanked 7-0 in Sunday Series Finale by Brooklyn

June 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn hit three home runs and shut out the BlueClaws 7-0 on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (28-23) and Cyclones (27-24) split their six game series. The BlueClaws are now 1.5 games behind first place Greensboro, who was rained out on Sunday in Asheville.

Brooklyn opened the scoring in the first inning on a double-steal. Nick Morabito came home after Nick LoRusso stole second base to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Their lead lasted into the fourth inning when Wilfredo Lara led off with his second home run of the season.

Stanley Consuegra went deep in the fifth, his seventh homer of the season and second of the series, to push the lead to 3-0.

BlueClaws starter Braeden Fausnaught gave up three runs in five innings. Meanwhile, Brooklyn starter Kade Morris threw 4.1 scoreless innings for Brooklyn before Jake Stevenson got the last two outs of the fifth inning.

Benony Robles came on in the sixth and gave up a solo home run to Mateo Gil, his third of the year, to put the Cyclones up 4-0. Brooklyn added three more in the seventh off Charles King. William Lugo singled home two and Consuegra added an RBI single for a 7-0 Brooklyn lead.

Jake Stevenson (3-0) earned the win, striking out four batters over 1.2 innings.

The BlueClaws were held to just two hits, one by Leandro Pineda and one by Andrick Nava, one night after they had a season-high 15 hits in an 11-5 win.

Jersey Shore is off Monday and open a six game series on Tuesday at Greensboro.

