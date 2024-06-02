Drive Blanked For Second Time This Week; Fall 4-0 To Rome

June 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive (20-30) were blanked for the second time in the week's series and the third time in eight games as the Rome Emperors (28-20) stifled Greenville bats all night long en route to a 4-0 victory Saturday night.

The game marked the sixth-straight loss for the Drive and put them on the doorstep of being swept in a six-game series for the first time since dropping all six against the Aberdeen IronBirds in September 2023.

The game remained scoreless through three innings before Bryson Worrell rapped an RBI-double to right field, scoring Adam Zebrowski in what would ultimately be the winning run for the Emperors.

Drive starter Hayden Mullins pitched four innings, allowing four hits and the one run with two walks and eight strikeouts. His eight strikeouts on the night matched his season high which he originally set on April 26th against Greensboro at Fluor Field.

Greenville turned an unremarkable night at the plate, as only Jhostynxon Garcia picked up multiple hits, going 2-for-3. No Drive player would pick up an extra base hit among the six total hits on the night.

Ultimately, the Drive went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine on base.

Kristian Campbell's 34-game on-base streak was snapped tonight as well as he was 0-for-4 at the

plate, ending his streak a game shy of the Drive record of 35-straight held by Mookie Betts and Bryce Brentz. His 34-game streak now ranks second all-time in Drive history.

Bryce Bonnin tossed 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and one run with a walk and strikeout. He'd be pulled in the sixth after allowing a single and a walk in favor of Gabriell Jackson. Jackson hit Justin Janas with a pitch on his second throw of the inning before a force out hit to Liendo allowed Zebrowski to score from third for a 2-0 lead.

E.J. Exposito doubled in the seventh with two outs, eventually scratching across the plate in the next at-bat as Janas reached on a wild throw from Liendo on a ground ball. The ball sailed above first baseman Eudardo Lopez with no chance of being caught.

Jackson finished the night after 2.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit with a walk and four strikeouts.

The Emperors rounded out the scoring in the top of the ninth. Sabin Ceballos doubled off reliever Zach Fogell before a two out single from Stephen Paolini brought him home for the 4-0 lead.

Greenville would go down in succession in the ninth.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Sunday, June 2nd for the finale with the Rome Emperors with first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. Rome clinched the series with their 5-3-win Friday, and currently lead the series 5-0.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.