IronBirds Send Renegades back to .500

June 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - With three runs in the fifth and three in the seventh, the Aberdeen IronBirds earned a series split with a 7-3 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

Cam Schlittler pitched well for the Renegades, not allowing a hit through his first four innings. The right-hander tossed five innings and struck out five. He was the fifth consecutive Renegades starter to go at least five innings.

Enrique Bradfield walked and stole second to lead off the first. An Omar Martinez throwing error on the steal advanced Bradfield to third, who scored on a fielder's choice when he beat a throw home after a groundball by Matthew Etzel.

In the fifth, Jalen Vasquez reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to third on a Maxwell Costes single. A Bradfield double scored Costes and Vasquez to make it 3-0 Aberdeen. Later in the inning Bradfield doubled, stole third, and scored on a throwing error by Martinez.

Maxwell Costes led off the seventh with a walk. Mac Horvath then singled, and Etzel drove in both runners with an RBI double. Creed Willems followed that up with an RBI double of his own, scoring Etzel to make it 7-0 IronBirds.

In the seventh the Renegades got on the board when Martinez doubled and came around to score on a throwing error by Costes.

In the ninth, Jared Serna walked and reached third on a Jesus Rodriguez single. Serna scored and Rodriguez got to second after a throwing error by pitcher Ronald Guzman on a pickoff attempt. Rodriguez then stole third, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.

Hudson Valley got the tying run into the on-deck circle in the ninth, but Garrett Martin grounded out to end the game with two runners on.

The Renegades were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and left 12 runners on base on Sunday.

Following an off day on Monday, Hudson Valley will begin an eight-game road series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Frawley Stadium, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

Renegades Record:

24-24

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.