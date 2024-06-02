Bowling Green Drops Series Finale to Wilmington 7-5

June 2, 2024

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Elis Barreat and Brayden Taylor blast long balls to boost the Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-24) offense, but their efforts fell short, losing the series finale to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (24-25) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Wilmington struck in the top of the first while facing Hot Rods starter Duncan Davitt. Phillip Glasser and Viandel Pena rattled off back-to-back singles to start the game. Glasser scored on a double from Jeremy De La Rosa putting Wilmington ahead, 1-0.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the first, facing Bryan Caceres for the Blue Rocks. Brayden Taylor singled and advanced to third on a single from Xavier Isaac. Taylor crossed home on a double steal and tied the game at 1-1.

The Blue Rocks broke the tie in the top of the third with Davitt still on the mound. Glasser singled and scored on a double from Daylen Lile, giving the lead back to Wilmington, 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth Bowling Green tacked on a pair of runs against Caceres. Jhon Diaz walked and stole second to lead off the inning and scored on a two-run blast to right field from Elis Barreat making it a 3-2 Hot Rods advantage.

Wilmington regained the lead in the top of the sixth facing Bowling Green reliever Jackson Lancaster. Pena singled, stole second, and was brought in on a De La Rosa homer to right field, making it 4-3 Wilmington.

The score changed hands again in the bottom of the seventh. Barreat singled to lead off the inning and scored on a Brayden Taylor two-run home run to right center, putting Bowling Green back in charge, 5-4.

Wilmington entertained three runs in the top of the eighth facing Hot Rods reliever Drew Sommers. The big inning for the Blue Rocks was highlighted by a De La Rosa single that plated one and scored another on a throwing error from Jhon Diaz in right field, handing the Blue Rocks another lead, 7-5. The Blue Rocks held on the rest of the way, downing the Hot Rods, 7-5.

Wilmington RHP Miguel Gomez (2-1) picked up the victory after 1.1 innings of work, surrendering no hits and no runs, while striking out two. Sommers (2-2) was tagged with the loss after 1.0 inning of work in which he surrendered four hits and three runs. Wander Arias (1) picks up his first save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, surrendering one hit and striking out two.

Bowling Green enjoys an off-day Monday before traveling to Asheville, North Carolina to take on the Tourists in a six-game series. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday with first pitch set for 5:35 pm CT.

