Summerhill Leads the Battle Against the Jacks

Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win Game Two of the series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 4-2. The Pit Spitters improve their overall record to 23-14, and their second half record to 1-1. The Battle Jacks drop to 11-25 overall and 1-1 in the second half.

The starting pitching was the name of the game for both teams, until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Nathan Dvorsky faulted first. Struggling with his command, Dvorsky walked Jake Allgeyer and Blake Mcrae to lead off the inning. Kyle Ratliff broke the scoring column first for the Battle Jacks as he ripped a double down the left field line bringing across Allgeyer to make it 1-0. Anthony Alosio pushed across his first RBI of the season on a groundout to shortstop to extend the Battle Jacks lead to 2-0. In the top of the sixth inning, the Pit Spitters finally got to Jared Schwartz with two outs, as Glenn Miller hit a single to left field. Colin Summerhill tied the game on one swing, hitting a two-run home run out of the stadium to make it 2-2. In the top of the ninth, the Pit Spitters took advantage of mental mistakes made by Jake Jekielek. Colin Summerhill reached base on an error made by second baseman Jay Adams. Amidst Dylan Carey's at-bat, Summerhill stole second and then advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Spencer Verburg. Jake Jekielek then balked, bringing in Summerhill to give the Pit Spitters a 3-2 lead. After Dylan Carey struck out for the second out, Brendan Summerhill singled up the middle. Andrew Mannelly singled down the right field line allowing for Summerhill to go from first to third. Then, during Tyler Minnick's at-bat, Jekielek balked for the second time of the inning, extending the Pit Spitters lead to 4-2.

The Pit Spitters improve to 23-14 on the season and 1-1 in the second half, while the Battle Jacks drop to 11-25 overall record and 1-1 in the second half. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Nathan Dvorsky threw six innings, giving up two runs, giving up five hits and four walks. Anthony Ramirez threw a scoreless inning of relief giving up only a hit. Mitch White threw two scoreless innings to end the game, giving up two hits and a walk, earning the win.

The Pit Spitters head to Fon du Lac to take on the Dock Spiders in a two-game series. First pitch is Thursday, at 6:35 PM CT.

