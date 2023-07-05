Rivets Sweep Kingfish on Independence Day Doubleheader

Rockford, IL - The Kenosha Kingfish fell by scores of 9-8 and 3-1 to the Rockford Rivets in an Independence Day twin bill.

In game one, Kenosha jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two and a half frames. Rockford posted a five-spot in the bottom of the third thanks to a three-run shot by Nick Demarco (Notre Dame) and a two-RBI double off the wall by Matthew Mebane (South Georgia State College).

Cole Gober (Eastern Illinois University) went a two-run shot over the left field wall to give the Kingfish an 8-5 lead in the fifth inning, but the Rivets scored the last four runs of the game and walked off the visitors on an error off the bat of Dustin Allen (University of San Diego).

South Carolina Upstate hurler Beau Coffman (1-0) retired five hitters without giving up a baserunner for the win, and Eckerd College righty Tucker Shalley (2-1) allowed the winning run for his first loss of the season.

In game two, it was a pitcher's duel between Kingfish hurler Ross Thompson (St. Ambrose University) and a Rivets pitching duo of Landon Southern (Anderson University) and Jacob Davis (Missouri Southern State University).

Southern and Davis prevailed, combining for a seven inning outing where they allowed just one run on three hits.

Southern (1-0) earned the victory in his Northwoods League debut, and a former Rivet in Ross Thompson (1-1) took the loss after allowing three earned runs in six innings with five strikeouts.

Valincius was the offensive standout for Kenosha; the powerful righty went 3-for-7 with a run, a double and three RBI in two games at the plate today.

Demarco exploded on offense to propel Rockford to their doubleheader sweep. He combined for a 4-for-6 effort with a home run, four RBI and a double on the day.

The Kingfish (17-18, 0-2) have dropped three straight games dating back to the first half of the season.

The Rivets (22-14, 2-0) have now won three straight contests and hold an early lead in the Great Lakes East standings.

Kenosha and Rockford will go toe-to-toe once more tomorrow, July 5, with a first pitch time scheduled for 6:35 PM CST.

