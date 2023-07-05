Wisconsin Rapids Swept by Madison, Drop Their 3rd Straight

July 5, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Malakai Vetock on the mound

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters) Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Malakai Vetock on the mound(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- The Rafters got an abundance of hits but were swept by the Mallards as they were outscored 9-3. They out hit Madison 16-10, but could not get runs home.

Madison started off hot in the top of the second inning as Isiah Jackson got on base from an error. The very next batter, Davis Hamilton, belted a ball into deep right center to send home Jackson from 1st. Cal Fisher was then due up and he hit a home run just like he did yesterday. This time it was a 2 run shot to left field and they were not done yet. Shortly after, Holcroft hit a line drive to left field to bring a runner home. The 3rd baseman, Keenan Taylor, followed it up with an RBI of his own to right field to send Holcroft. Madison took a huge lead early in this game as they went up 5-0.

Josh Howitt had a very uncharacteristic inning as he retired the first 5 batters to start the day, but he then let up an avalanche of runs from Madison. He allowed 4 hits with 5 runs and ended his day in the second as he reached the 35 pitch count limit. Malakai Vetock recorded 4 strikeouts and allowed 3 hits. The Bullpen for Wisconsin Rapids threw 4 pitchers with 10 strikeouts.

The Rats responded with runs in the bottom of the 3rd as Luke Hanson singled to left field. He proceeded to steal second on a passed ball. Ty Johnson belted a ball into left field after the outfielder was not able to track it down when then Hanson scored and the Rafters got on the board. Shortly after, Johnson stole 3rd and then Rivera saw a passed ball that rolled into the back track to send Johnson home. Wisconsin Rapids got 2 runs and cut it to a 3 run game.

Unfortunately, the shortstop, Cal Fisher, belted a solo home run into left field to add to the Mallards lead. Madison added a run in the 6th and also 2 more in the 7th to give them a commanding 9-2 lead. The bottom of the 8th came around and the Rats gained some momentum offensively with hits from Galason, Conniff, and Duffey. Then a big hit from Johnson into left field that dropped on the 3rd base line allowed Galason to score, but after that they could not get more runners across the plate. The Rafters came up empty many times with 13 runners left on base today and 7 runners in scoring position. They could not seem to get runners home and also committed 3 errors in the field.

The Rafters start the second half with an 0-2 record and drop their 3rd game overall. They will look to bounce back tomorrow in Mequon tomorrow as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks from Kapco Park. First pitch is at 6:35.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.