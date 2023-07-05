MoonDogs Can't Figure Out Bucks

The MoonDogs looked to put the start to the second half of the season behind them as they get the rematch with the Bucks.

Breck Bradshaw would take the mound for the MoonDogs in his first start since starting to come out of the bullpen for the MoonDogs five weeks earlier. Bradshaw would give the Moondogs two strong innings before two walks would make the MoonDogs pay.

The Bucks would score two runs with one out in the third before the MoonDogs would right the ship and get out of the inning.

Kip Fougerousse would start the fourth inning out with standing double before getting pushed around the bases by his team. Hunter Faildo would get the RBI for his sac fly cutting the lead to one.

Tanner Shumski would come in for Bradshaw to make his MoonDogs debut. Shumski would start it out with a strike out making quick work of the rest.

The Bucks would not take long to get the run back from the MoonDogs as they would capitalize on hit by pitch and a double to deep right field in the fifth. This would not be the last the MoonDogs would see of the Bucks.

The Bucks would push the MoonDogs pitching around getting two runs forcing coach Cunha to go back into the bull pen. Caleb Guisewite would come out and close down the inning and minimizing the damage that was on board.

The MoonDogs would end the night with Ian Culver. Culver would give the MoonDogs a clean inning and give them a chance to come back in the top of the ninth.

The MoonDog bats would go silent like they had been the rest of the night. The MoonDogs fell to the Bucks 5-1 and look to have a series rematch in Mankato starting on Thursday at 6:35 P.M.

