Growlers Win Their Seventh Consecutive Game, Taking Down Kenosha

Kenosha, Wisc. - Just two outs away from a no-hitter, the Growlers squeezed through with their seventh consecutive win, taking down the Kenosha Kingfish 5-4 on Monday night.

How it Happened:

- The story coming into the night was the close race for the Great Lakes East first-half title but after a blowout win for Traverse City over Kokomo, the angle would quickly turn to the Growlers mound.

- The Growlers found themselves out in front early after a two-RBI double by Gabe Springer. Springer now has an RBI in 12 of 19 games played this season bumping his total to 22 on the season.

- Casen Taggart (Projected Top 10 round drafty pick) would add on two more in the second and fourth with a squeeze bunt in front of home plate as well as an RBI single to left to make it 4-0.

- The early offense would give way to one of the greatest performances on a Growler mound in team history by Sam Carlisle. Carlisle walked the first batter he saw of the game before he would retire 23 of the next 24 batters faced giving up just a hit by pitch before getting an inning-ending double play two batters later. Carlisle would head into the ninth with a no-hit bit and 10 strikeouts.

- Following an error, a double play would be erased after home plate umpire Matt Fleitas called time after a ball was hit to third due to fireworks being visible in the sky beyond center field. Gober would then reach on another error before Isaac Williams broke up the no-no with a single to center.

- The game would get dicey as a sac fly and a three-run home run by Miguel Useche would bring it back within a run. Logan Bursick Harrington would shut it down getting the final out for the Growlers seventh straight win

The Growlers return home for their Fourth of July bash tomorrow night as they take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits beginning the second half. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with fireworks following the game.

