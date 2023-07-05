Honkers Open Second Half with Loss to la Crosse

The La Crosse Loggers (14-21, 1-0) took down the Rochester Honkers (18-17, 1-0) for the very first time this season. Heading into this game, the Honkers for 4-0 against the Loggers, but La Crosse came out on top 4-1 in this matchup.

La Crosse came ready to play in this one and picked up a run in the second and two in the third. Rochester grabbed their first run of the game in the bottom of the third when Brendan O'Sullinvan (UNLV) drove in Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) on an RBI single to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Loggers got the run back the very next inning to take a 4-1 lead and looked in complete control of the game. Rochester's starter Drew Peters (San Joaquin Delta College) looked solid in his first outing since his senior year of high school and kept the Honkers in the game.

In the fifth inning, Sam Hanson (Seattle) took over and impressed during his outing as he tossed three shutout innings to keep the Honkers in the game. In the bottom of the sixth, Ben North (Creighton) pulled Rochester within two as he hit a towering solo home run to left field.

However, the Honkers were unable able to muster up any more offense and they suffered the defeat to La Crosse. The Honkers are back in action on Wednesday as they face the Loggers once again at Copeland Park. First pitch is at 6:35.

