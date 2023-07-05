Rockers Take on Chinooks, Looking for Fifth Straight Win

Mequon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will look to win their fifth straight game Wednesday night, as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks for the second time in as many days with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Kapco Park.

The Rockers head into Wednesday's contest coming off a 7-6 win over the Chinooks Tuesday afternoon, in which they officially started second half play 1-0 as a result after clinching the first half of the Great Lakes West division Monday night at Madison.

Austin Fawley (Kentucky) led the way for Green Bay over Lakeshore with two RBIs and two runs scored, while also having a solo homer over the left field wall to tack on an insurance run in the middle innings for the surging Green Bay offense.

Luke Moeller (Arizona) finished 2-4 with three RBIs himself for the Rockers, with his two-RBI single and an RBI double giving Green Bay an early 6-2 over the Chinooks as despite a late rally that saw the game tied at six apiece in the eighth inning, Fawley's bases loaded walk put Green Bay ahead for good at 7-6 in the bottom of the eighth to hand them their 22nd win of the season overall.

Nick Miller (Anderson University) earned his first win of the season on the mound following his two innings pitched, in which he gave up just one run on two hits to keep Green Bay in the contest down the stretch, while Henry Chabot (Chapman University) got his first save of 2023 with a 1-2-3 ninth inning on the hill.

Heading into Wednesday's pitching matchup, the Rockers will start Bryce Crabb (University of Northwestern St Paul) who comes in with an 0-0 record and a 3.86 ERA after his first two games of 2023.

In 2.1 innings pitched, Crabb has given up just one earned run on four hits with a walk and no strikeouts, with two of the innings coming against the Wausau Woodchucks back on June 28 at Athletic Park.

The Chinooks will start Michael Carpenter (Madison College) for the first time in 2023, after most recently being a go-to starter for Madison this past spring. He finished with 59 strikeouts while allowing 16 walks in 12 appearances and 11 starts in the spring.

Following Wednesday's game against the Chinooks, Green Bay returns to Capital Credit Union Park to take on the Wausau Woodchucks Thursday night. From pitch in Ashwaubenon is set for 6:35 p.m.

