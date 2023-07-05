Stingers Postseason Tickets Set to Go on Sale Thursday Morning

WILLMAR, MN. - After punching its ticket to the 2023 Northwoods League playoffs last week, Willmar Stingers postseason tickets will be on sale starting on June 6 at 11 a.m.

The Stingers are guaranteed to host at least one postseason game this summer after clinching the Great Plains West first half title.

Postseason play will kick off on August 13 with the first round being a best-of-three series and the semifinals and championship each being one game afterwards.

Following the first round of action, the team with the better overall record will host the remaining games.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

