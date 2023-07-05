Stingers Postseason Tickets Set to Go on Sale Thursday Morning
July 5, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN. - After punching its ticket to the 2023 Northwoods League playoffs last week, Willmar Stingers postseason tickets will be on sale starting on June 6 at 11 a.m.
The Stingers are guaranteed to host at least one postseason game this summer after clinching the Great Plains West first half title.
Postseason play will kick off on August 13 with the first round being a best-of-three series and the semifinals and championship each being one game afterwards.
Following the first round of action, the team with the better overall record will host the remaining games.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2023
- Stingers Postseason Tickets Set to Go on Sale Thursday Morning - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Take on Chinooks, Looking for Fifth Straight Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Open Second Half with Loss to la Crosse - Rochester Honkers
- Tony Stephan Set to Rejoin Growlers for 2023 Season - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Win Their Seventh Consecutive Game, Taking Down Kenosha - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Battle Jacks Crush the Pit Spitters 18-3, Achieve Season Highs in Hits and Runs - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rivets Sweep Kingfish on Independence Day Doubleheader - Kenosha Kingfish
- Early Deficit Dooms Dogs in Loss to Waterloo - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Willmar Stingers Stories
- Stingers Postseason Tickets Set to Go on Sale Thursday Morning
- Stingers Defeat Border Cats in Extras for Second-Straight Day, Win 3-2 to Close Impressive First Half
- Stingers Bounce Back in Clutch Comeback Effort, Outlast Border Cats 3-2
- Late Eighth Inning Rally Keeps Border Cats Playoff Hopes Alive, Defeat Stingers 10-6
- Stingers' Offense Strikes Big Time in First Game Across the Border, Explode for 21-2 Victory Over Border Cats