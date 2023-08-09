Sugar Land Downs El Paso, 8-1
August 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to four hits in their 8-1 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Wednesday night. Sugar Land has won the first two games of the series and the Chihuahuas have dropped three consecutive games.
El Paso's run came on an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning by catcher Brett Sullivan. It prevented the Chihuahuas from being shut out for the first time this season and also ended Sugar Land's bid for its first shutout of the year. Sullivan also had a single in the game.
El Paso reliever Nick Hernandez pitched two scoreless innings and has now thrown 12 consecutive scoreless outings. Space Cowboys starter Ronel Blanco struck out eight batters in seven innings, which was the longest outing of his career.
Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 8, Chihuahuas 1 Final Score (08/09/2023) (milb.com)
Team Records: Sugar Land (14-21, 47-63), El Paso (15-20, 47-63)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-2, 3.86) vs. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (0-0, 14.29). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
