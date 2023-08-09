Fletcher Drives in Five, Aces Buzz by Bees in Series Opener

August 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (17-17, 61-48) tallied 18 hits, including a three-run homer from Dominic Fletcher, in a 12-10 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (14-20, 51-57) Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno kept unrelenting pressure on Salt Lake starter J.D. Hammer throughout the evening, posting 13 hits and eight earned runs on the right-hander in four innings. Kyle Lewis put the first run on the board with an RBI single to score Diego Castillo in the first. Lewis reached another four times with three hits and a walk, continuing a marvelous run of excellence at the plate.

Fletcher put on a show out of the leadoff spot with a double, the three-run blast, a sacrifice fly and a walk. The 25-year-old emerging outfielder drove in five runs, including a trio with a no doubt smash to the berm to give the Aces a 9-4 lead in the fifth. It was Fletcher's eighth homer in just 54 games for Reno. The BLC Nine went 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position in a typical offensive clinic at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces surrendered a five-run lead in the eighth but didn't waver, re-taking the advantage with a three-run frame. Ali Sánchez drove in Kyle Lewis before Fletcher delivered again with a sacrifice fly to score Blaze Alexander. Justin Martínez locked it down from there, securing a one-run win in the ninth. Six Aces hitters had multiple hits in an exciting series opening win.

The Aces and Bees continue their series Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, BB

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-5, RBI, BB

- Kyle Lewis: 3-for-4, RBI, BB

- Phillip Evans: 4-for-5, 2 2B

- Ali Sánchez: 2-for-5, RBI

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, RBI, BB

The Aces are amid a two-week homestand from August 8th until August 20th at Greater Nevada Field, taking on the Salt Lake Bees and the Las Vegas Aviators.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.