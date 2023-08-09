Space Cowboys Spank Chihuahuas, 18-1

August 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys had 18 hits in their 18-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was the opening game of a six-game series.

Sugar Land's J.J. Matijevic went 5-for-5 with four doubles, a walk and three RBIs. The Chihuahuas were held to five hits. Their lone run came on Oscar Mercado's RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jake Sanchez struck out four in a two-inning relief appearance for the Chihuahuas.

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejón allowed one unearned run in two thirds of an inning in an MLB Injury Rehab appearance for El Paso. El Paso infielder Jantzen Witte allowed four runs in the ninth inning in his ninth professional pitching appearance. Michael Cantu's two appearances were the only other times a Chihuahuas position player pitched this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 18, Chihuahuas 1 Final Score (08/08/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (13-21, 46-63), El Paso (15-19, 47-62)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Ronel Blanco (3-1, 4.65) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (2-8, 7.24). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

