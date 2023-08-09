Rainiers Down Dodgers, 6-4

August 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers hit four home runs and used a four-run second inning to defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6-4, Wednesday evening at Cheney Stadium. The Dodgers (22-13/72-36) took the early lead when Michael Busch led off the game with a home run. The Rainiers (21-14/58-52) quickly flipped the script in the second inning, as Taylor Trammell tied the game with a home run before Cooper Hummel gave Tacoma a 2-1 lead with a solo homer of his own. Two more runs scored in the inning with two outs following a walk, a triple and a balk. Zach DeLoach homered for Tacoma in both the third and fifth innings, pushing the Rainiers' lead to 6-1. Justin Yurchak hit a RBI double in the top of the sixth inning and Busch hit his second homer of the night in the seventh inning, pulling the Dodgers within 6-3. A sacrifice fly by Patrick Mazeika made it a two-run game in the eighth inning, but the Dodgers finished the inning by leaving the bases loaded and went down in order in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have lost the first two games of a series for the first time all season (20 series). Oklahoma City has also lost consecutive road games for the first time since May 7 - a span of 37 road games. Following a team-record 12-game road win streak, the Dodgers have lost three of their last four road games. They have also lost three of their last four games overall after a stretch of wins in 10 of 12 games and 15 of 20 games.

-Michael Busch went 3-for-4 with two home runs, marking his third multi-homer game of the season - all of which have occurred within his last 15 games - and his second multi-homer game in his last nine games. Busch also extended his current on-base streak to 33 games, which is the longest by an Oklahoma City player this season, is the longest active on-base streak in the PCL and the fourth-longest streak in the league this season. During the streak, Busch is 49-for-143 (.343) with 15 homers, 37 RBI, 22 walks and 31 runs scored...Busch has hit nine home runs in his last 15 games and leads OKC with 22 home runs this season. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .420 (29x69) with 14 extra-base hits and 20 RBI...His leadoff homer was the team's third of the season and first since June 11 at El Paso.

-David Dahl went 1-for-5 with a double. He has hit safely in seven straight games, going 13-for-30 with three homers and 11 RBI. Dahl has also hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, going 26-for-61 (.426) with 12 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 13 runs scored.

-David Freitas played in his first game since July 20 and went 1-for-5 with a single. Despite sporadic playing time, Freitas has now hit safely in each of his last 15 games, beginning June 9.

-The Dodgers pitching staff allowed four home runs for the third time this season, last transpiring April 18 at Albuquerque. They have now allowed nine home runs over the last three games, accounting for 13 runs total.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to get their first win of the series against Tacoma at 9:05 p.m. CT Thursday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.