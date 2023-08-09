Rainiers Beat OKC 12-9

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (57-52, 20-14) defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers (72-35, 22-12) 12-9 in an afternoon slugfest at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday, taking the opening game of this weeklong series. The clubs combined for 23 hits and 16 walks, as the Rainiers won their fourth in a row (won 10 of 12).

Taylor Trammell opened the scoring for Tacoma leading off the second, belting a 106.2 MPH homer to right-center (13) for a 1-0 advantage. The early lead would not last long, as former Rainier Pat Valaika singled home Yonny Hernandez (walk) to tie the game an inning later.

Tacoma's offense exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the third, coming just a run shy of their season-high mark of eight in an inning, which was also against OKC (7th inning on 3/31 - Opening Day). Sam Haggerty (triple), Ryan Bliss (double), Brian O'Keefe (single), Zach DeLoach (single) and Cooper Hummel (single) all recorded RBI knocks in the frame, while Adam Engel delivered a two-run double. By the time the third out was recorded, the Rainiers had seven hits (three for extra bases) and two walks to take a commanding 8-1 lead.

DeLoach added an extra run for Tacoma in the fourth, singling in Trammell to extend the Rainiers' advantage to eight. The Dodgers closed the deficit in the fifth, with David Dahl's three-run homer (6) bringing Oklahoma City within five runs. DeLoach continued his onslaught in the sixth, launching a 416-foot, three-run shot (15) of his own to right, restoring the Rainiers' eight-run lead, 12-4.

The Dodger offense was far from done, however, as OKC continued to chip away. In the seventh, Dahl blasted his second homer of the day (solo, 7) to get the Dodgers a run closer. In the eighth, Michael Busch crushed a three-run shot (20), bringing the score to 12-8. OKC added a run in the ninth, but their rally stopped there.

It was a big day for the entire Rainier offense, with all hitters reaching base at least once and seven of nine batters recording an RBI (12 hits, seven walks). Haggerty extended his on-base streak to 18 games, while O'Keefe, the reigning PCL Player of Week, matched a season-high hit streak of 11 games.

The Rainiers will resume action on Wednesday, with game two of this homestand against the OKC Dodgers set for 7:05 PT at Cheney Stadium. RHP Adam Oller will take the ball for Tacoma, his fifth start as a Rainier. Oklahoma City will counter with fellow righty Matt Andriese.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

