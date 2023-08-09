Bees Rally Falls Short

August 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







After the Bees came back from a five run deficit, the Reno Aces scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to knock off Salt Lake 12-10 on Tuesday night in the first of a six game series. The Bees trailed 9-4 entering the eighth before scoring six runs to take a 10-9 lead. Kevin Padlo walked, Livan Soto singled and Jared Walsh walked to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Padlo and a sacrifice fly by Brett Phillips to bring the Bees to within three. One out later, Trey Cabbage walked to load the bases. Michael Stefanic singled in two runs and then Salt Lake took a one run lead on a two run double by Daniel Murphy. Reno would come back with three runs in their half of the eighth with the go ahead run scoring on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (4-2), who took the loss.

Soto led the Bees' 12 hit attack with his first four hit game of the season, while Stefanic and Murphy would each add two hits and two runs batted in. Trey Cabbage added two hits and legged out an inside the park home run in the third inning.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.