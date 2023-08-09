DeLoach Homers Twice More in 6-4 Win

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (58-52, 21-14) won their fifth in a row and seventh straight at Cheney Stadium, by defeating the Oklahoma City Dodgers (72-36, 22-13) 6-4 on Wednesday. Tacoma is now six games above .500 overall for the first time this season (won 11 of 13). Zach DeLoach hit two solo home runs, his first becoming the eventual winning run, to lead the Rainiers.

Oklahoma City got on the board on the fourth pitch of the game, as Michael Busch knocked a solo shot out to right-center field to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Busch tied Tacoma's Brian O'Keefe for fourth in the PCL (22 HR) with two blasts on Wednesday. It was the Dodgers' third leadoff round tripper this season and their first since June 11.

The Rainiers gained a lead of their own in the second inning, bringing four around to score for a 4-1 advantage. Taylor Trammell opened the frame with a solo shot and then with two out, Cooper Hummel had a blast of his own with the bases empty. Riley Unroe followed that up with his first career Triple-A triple to plate Adam Engel (BB), with Unroe coming around to score on a balk. Hummel's homer gives Tacoma 48 home runs with two out this season, which is the second-most in the PCL.

DeLoach continued the homer barrage with two leadoff round trippers, one in the third and the other in the fifth frame. DeLoach, who had a four-bagger yesterday as well, has 17 on the year, already surpassing his previous season-high of 14 in both 2022 (Double-A Arkansas) and 2021 (between High-A Everett and Arkansas). It was the ninth individual multi-homer game for Tacoma this year.

RHP Adam Oller spun another good outing for Tacoma, tossing five innings and allowing only one earned run (5 H, 2 BB, 5 K). The righty has started five games since joining the Rainiers on July 12 (waiver claim from Oakland), pitching to a 2.48 ERA (29.0 IP, 19 H, 8 (E)R, 15 BB, 30 K).

OKC slowly chipped into the Tacoma lead with one run in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to put the score at 6-4. Justin Yurchak (2B), Busch (HR) and Patrick Mazeika (SF) had the RBI for Oklahoma City.

Stephen Kolek stopped the bleeding, throwing 1.1 innings (four up, four down) to close out the game for Tacoma and earn his third save of the season. Since June 11, Kolek has a 1.57 ERA across 18 appearances (28.2 IP, 15 H, 5 (E)R, 13 BB, 34 K).

The Rainiers continue their series against the Triple-A Dodgers on Thursday, with first pitched scheduled for 7:05 PT. RHP Darren McCaughan will make his 78th career start for Tacoma, Oklahoma City is planning a bullpen game.

