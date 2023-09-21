Sugar Land Doubles-up on El Paso, 4-2
September 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Sugar Land's Joey Loperfido hit a walk-off two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Space Cowboys a 4-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field Thursday night. The loss was El Paso's fifth in a row, and their third straight in this final six-game series of the 2023 regular season.
With a 1-1 tie through nine innings, each team scored one run in the 10th to force another frame. The Chihuahuas got the automatic runner to third in the 11th but did not score.
El Paso starting pitcher Aaron Brooks threw three shutout innings in his fourth start of the season, while Angel Sanchez followed with two hitless innings. The Chihuahuas scored their first run in the third inning on an RBI-groundout from Daniel Johnson, and their second run on a Jared Dale RBI-single in the 10th. Dale finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Chandler Seagle also was 2-for-4, and Carlos Luis had a hit for the third straight game. Taylor Kohlwey doubled for his only hit, his 28th double this season.
The Chihuahuas and Space Cowboys combined for 21 strikeouts.
Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 4, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (09/21/2023) (milb.com)
Team Records: Sugar Land (26-46, 59-88), El Paso (29-43, 61-86)
Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Glenn Otto (1-3, 3.94 ERA) vs. Sugar Land RHP Shawn Dubin (1-5, 6.54 ERA). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
