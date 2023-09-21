INF Blaine Crim Earns Texas Rangers True Ranger Award

September 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas -The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday afternoon that INF Blaine Crim earned the organization's minor league True Ranger Award for the 2023 season. The award was established in 2019 and highlights a player who represents the core values of the organization in a positive light both on and off the field.

Crim spent the entirety of the 2023 season with the E-Train and is second on the team in games (129), hits (139), doubles (31), triples (5) and RBI (81). He is slashing .298/.388/.509 with 21 home runs. The right-hander is one of 18 players in the Pacific Coast League with at least 20 home runs and is one of four players in the Rangers minor league system to hit at least 20 bombs (Davis Wendzel - 27, Abimelec Ortiz - 26, Sandro Fabian - 22).

The Mobile, Alabama native was originally selected by the Rangers in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi. Since he was drafted, he has appeared in 424 games in the minors while slashing .301/.374/.516 with 91 doubles, six triples, 82 home runs, 305 RBI, 282 runs scored and 169 walks.

Express LHP Antoine Kelly was named the organization's minor league Reliever of the Year. Kelly has gone 3-1 with 11 saves, a 1.96 ERA (12 ER/55.0 IP), and 76 strikeouts in 47 relief outings between Double-A Frisco and Round Rock in 2023. He has made five appearances since joining the Express on September 8 and owns a 1.69 ERA (1 ER/5.1 IP) with one walk and nine strikeouts.

The Express and Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) will play game three of their six-game series tonight at Cheney Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 9:05 p.m. CT. With only four games remaining in the season, the E-Train are tied for first place with the Reno Aces in the Pacific Coast League second-half standings. Express RHP Owen White (2-2, 4.88) will take the mound against Rainiers LHP Kyle Hart (4-5, 4.54).

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.